Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.

According to police, officers were called to the Extended Stay America about 3 p.m. Monday on a report of an agitated man who was possibly armed. He was in a hotel room with a woman, WCCO-TV reported.

After negotiating until about 8 p.m., the police department’s Emergency Response Team gained entrance to the room and detained the man without incident. Police say the woman was not hurt.

