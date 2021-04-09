Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester woman charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January has been released from custody.

FBI agents arrested 39-year-old Victoria White Thursday and she later appeared before a federal magistrate. Judge Becky Thorson ordered White's release on the conditions that she remain law abiding, not possess a gun and appear before magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., via Zoom, on April 15. White did not enter a plea.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office says among the charges White is facing are violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and entering a restricted building or grounds.

The FBI says besides tips about White being at the Capitol, it found Facebook posts she made about her participation and have security video of her. The images show her wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat with a Trump-emblazoned flag tied to her neck like a cape, the Star Tribune reported.