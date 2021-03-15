 Skip to main content
Rockies snowstorm shifts east to northern Plains
AP

Rockies snowstorm shifts east to northern Plains

  • Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A winter storm that hit the Rockies over the weekend moved eastward Monday.

The storm was expected to hit hardest in a band across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for the area.

School was canceled Monday in Sioux Falls, where 5 1/2 inches of snow had fallen, and no travel was advised in southern and western South Dakota.

Three to 5 inches of snow was expected in southeastern Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

