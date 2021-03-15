Rockies snowstorm shifts east to northern Plains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A winter storm that hit the Rockies over the weekend moved eastward Monday.
The storm was expected to hit hardest in a band across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for the area.
School was canceled Monday in Sioux Falls, where 5 1/2 inches of snow had fallen, and no travel was advised in southern and western South Dakota.
Three to 5 inches of snow was expected in southeastern Minnesota.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!