Rockies snowstorm shifts east to northern Plains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A winter storm that hit the Rockies over the weekend moved eastward Monday.

The storm was expected to hit hardest in a band across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for the area.

School was canceled Monday in Sioux Falls, where 5 1/2 inches of snow had fallen, and no travel was advised in southern and western South Dakota.

Three to 5 inches of snow was expected in southeastern Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0