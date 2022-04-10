Roseville officer injured in shootout released from hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis officer who was seriously injured when a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in a shootout with police has been released from the hospital.
Officer Ryan Duxbury was greeted by a line of squad cars and applauding officers from Roseville and other local departments as he emerged from Regions Hospital Friday in a wheelchair, the Star Tribune reported.
Duxbury required surgery to remove a bullet from his neck after he was shot by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in a residential Roseville neighborhood.
“Although Ryan continues to improve each day, he has a long road to a full recovery,” Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said. “He and his family remain in good spirits and are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.”
After shooting Duxbury, authorities said Werling continued to move around the wooded area and shoot at officers and houses after Duxbury was injured. Werling was eventually shot by police and later died.
Scheider said Werling was known to police because there were previous mental health-related calls involving him and his family.
