Roseville officials condemn parking ramp after wall falls

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Roseville officials have condemned a mall parking ramp after a huge chunk of concrete wall fell from an upper level onto a road in front of a store.
Minnesota Public Radio reported the chunk fell from the Rosedale Center mall on Wednesday afternoon. It landed in front of a Macy’s store. The chunk was about two car lengths long.
No one was hurt but City Manager Patrick Trudgeon said anyone been standing below could have been killed. He said city inspectors have banned parking in or below the ramp until a structural engineer can determine the ramp's integrity.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.