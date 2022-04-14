Roseville schools settle two federal discrimination lawsuits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Roseville School District has settled two federal lawsuit accusing a former second-grade teacher of discriminating against Black students.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Thursday that the district settled the cases privately and terms were not disclosed. One case was settled this week and the other in January, according to court records.
The lawsuits accused Geraldine Cook of making the Black students in her class sit apart from their peers in 2019. She allegedly grabbed a girl’s arm, tearing her shirt, and choked a boy after he gargled water and made him walk to the principal’s office with his hands behind his back. The mothers of the girl whose shirt was torn and the boy who was choked filed the lawsuits.
Cook taught at Harambee Elementary, a year-round racial integration school. She resigned in December 2019.
