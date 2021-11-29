Sanford diabetes study for children has tested 2,000-plus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A family history of diabetes prompted a Sioux Falls couple to enroll their children in clinical study on diabetes through Sanford Health.

To their surprise, the study found no signs of diabetes, but instead, a diagnosis of celiac disease in their 5-year-old daughter, Kemper.

Shane and Staci Vogel had Kemper and 2-year-old son Knox participate in Sanford Health’s PLEDGE study, a large-scale screening of children under age 6 for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, according to Sanford’s website.

The project started a year ago in a few clinics with the goal of testing 1,000 children. A year later, the study has tested more than 2,000 children, Dr. Kurt Griffin, a researcher in the study, told the Argus Leader.

After Kemper’s test was done in February, the family got the call in late March notifying them of Kemper’s celiac disease diagnosis, to the surprise of her parents.

“I see diabetes a lot every day in the clinic that I work at, so I just wanted to make sure she (Kemper) didn’t have it,” Dr. Shane Vogel, an optometrist, said.

Celiac disease is a lifelong autoimmune disease in which eating foods or medicines containing gluten triggers the immune system to attack the small intestine.

Kemper Vogel didn’t have any symptoms when diagnosed, but the family worked quickly to rid their home of any foods containing gluten. The next step was prepping their daughter for life outside of their home.

“At first, we told her she has a ‘special tummy’ so she can’t have things with gluten in it,” Staci Vogel said. “She right away was an advocate for herself.”

Shane Vogel said the thing he worries most for his daughter is cross-contamination. The family doesn’t go out to eat as much anymore, instead opting to cook at home. And while they initially got rid of all forms of gluten in their home, they’ve now stepped back.

The Vogel family keep normal bread and other food containing gluten in the home and gluten-free options for Kemper. She has her own toaster for her gluten-free bread, too. And anytime anybody feeds her, she makes sure to ask, “does this have gluten in it?”

“Such a smart little girl,” Staci Vogel said. “It breaks my heart that she has to ask but she doesn’t seem to mind.”

Staci and Shane Vogel said they more or less “overlooked” the celiac disease test for Kemper, thinking diabetes was their biggest concern, but now both have adapted their outlook on food and its preparation thanks to Kemper’s diagnosis.

“The hard part is when she asks all those questions she sees something other kids are having, a cupcake or something like that, and you have to say ‘you can’t have that,’” Shane Vogel said.

Kemper isn’t in school yet, but she attends daycare and her parents make sure to pack alternative snacks.

The 5-year-old occasionally asks her dad, “Can you eat gluten?” and, “How come I can’t eat gluten?”

“There’s no good answer there; you just say, ‘you’re special,‘” Shane Vogel said.

The PLEDGE study now includes more than 42 clinics after starting with just a handful a year ago, Griffin said. It includes all of Sanford Health’s Sioux Falls clinics and others all the way up to Fargo, North Dakota.

Children under 6 can be enrolled in the study as long as they’re currently going to Sanford Health for annual checkups and not diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, according to Sanford’s website.

“This is being offered at no cost to the families,” Griffin said. “We’re doing this as a study to measure if someday we can say ‘yes,’ this is worth doing.”

Due to the study’s success in the first year, the age range of participants is being raised a few years, Griffin said.

