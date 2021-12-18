Santa at Mankato's Holiday Lights takes role to heart

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The sincerest spirit of Santa Claus is personified in Nick Mart, a seasonal interpreter of that jolly old elf since 1987.

And beginning in 2017, Mart has generously lent his bent knee and “ho-ho-ho’s” as a resident Santa during the Kiwanis Holiday Lights festival at Mankato's Sibley Park.

“Nick’s been amazing,” said Scott Wojcik, president of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights board of directors.

“I can’t say enough good things about him and his wife, Suzanne.”

Mart is a modest man, wryly humorous but empathetic and thoughtful even in casual conversation, The Free Press reported.

A native and current resident of Armstrong, Iowa — a town of fewer than 1,000 about 20 miles south of Fairmont — Mart worked in the mid- to late-’80s as a software programmer at Taylor Corp. in North Mankato.

As Christmas 1986 approached, Mart paused to observe a Santa in action at the former shopping mall at Madison East Center. The experience prompted him to entertain the idea of becoming a gift-giving Christmas hero himself.

“I heard Santa talking to the kids so I sat down and watched for a while; I thought it was so cool,” Mart said.

While home in Armstrong that Christmas, Mart asked his mother, Ruth, if she would sew him a Santa suit.

“She said ‘Yes,’ if I got her a pattern,” said Mart, and the hunt was on. A post-holiday stop at the local JOANN Fabric and Crafts yielded helpful intel.

“The clerk told me to wait until after Valentine’s Day because everything red would be on sale then,” he said. “The people at JOANN were just marvelous to work with.”

So Mart bided his time before buying a quantity of red material; his mother used a couple of his old shirts for sizing.

“I’m a little bit larger than the average person and I’ve always been rather stocky, but she made it a little bigger in case I needed to add a pillow,” laughed Mart.

The following December, Mart’s boss asked him to play Santa for a family Christmas in Beauford. Mart’s new girlfriend, Suzanne, tagged along for the gig.

Suzanne was impressed by Mart’s Santa persona — enough that she was moved to kiss Santa.

“She got lipstick on my beard,” he chuckled. They married the next year.

Mart’s Santa shtick snowballed from there. Although he’s consistently played Santa since his 1987 debut, he typically appeared at smaller assemblies, such as in homes for friends who wanted to treat youngsters to a family Christmas surprise.

Before his 2017 Kiwanis debut, the biggest group he’d entertained was about 150 kids at a Blue Earth Knights of Columbus event.

Mandy Hunecke, a past Kiwanis Holiday Lights board member who also grew up near Armstrong, Iowa, was aware of Mart’s quality Santa interpretation because he was her family’s “personal Santa” for years.

“When I was doing her family Christmas (in 2016), Mandy asked me to meet her in the garage,” Mart said.

There, she explained that Kiwanis was losing its Santa due to health concerns; she wondered if Mart would consider taking over.

“She said, ‘Our only requirement is that you have a real beard,’” Mart recalled.

Conveniently, after three decades of hearing Santa secrets in a fake beard, Mart had obeyed his wife’s urging and let his own beard grow the prior year.

And, luckily for him, it came in white.

Mart still needed Wojcik’s blessing. At their first meeting, Wojcik told Mart, “You’ve got a few things going for you: a real beard, the name and a real belly.”

“I passed that test,” Mart said, “and then Scott said, ‘Welcome aboard! If you want to do it, the job’s yours.’”

Although Mart was aware of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, he wasn’t fully prepared for his leap to Santa stardom in 2017.

“I was trying to figure out why they scheduled escorts for us,” Mart said.

Per Kiwanis tradition, Santa ceremonially flips the switch that magically transforms Sibley Park into a light-filled wonderland on opening night.

“That year, it was still a matter of connecting two cords,” Mart said. “When we (he and Mrs. Claus) arrived, it was beyond my wildest imagination. “We rode into the park on the float and I felt like a big-time rock star.”

Trying to get from the stage to the Santa Barn, they were mobbed by kids, some of them yelling, ‘Hey Santa, I’ve been good this year.’”

But the escorts did their duty, safely delivering Mart to the first of his numerous four-hour stints over five weekends as Kiwanis Lights Santa.

“Mrs. Claus handed out coloring books,” Mart said. “She kept count and gave out over 4,000. In all my years as Santa, I’d never seen that many kids.”

While many aspects of being Santa come naturally to Mart (he shares his given name, Nick, with his Christmas counterpart because his late grandfather preferred it for his first red-haired grandchild), don’t think he rests on his laurels — er, mistletoe.

To improve on his already realistic Santa look, Mart began visiting a local hair salon each November a few years ago to even out his whitening locks and match them to his natural beard.

“The color lasts through the season,” Mart confirmed, “and usually grows out around March.”

And, lacking a North Pole workshop, Mart does his homework.

“In Mankato, the first night caught me a little off guard because I didn’t know all the toys the kids were asking for.”

Now, he regularly makes pre-season reconnaissance trips to stores for toy research purposes. Thus, Mart can discuss the latest toy trends with ease, including Fingerlings (“little dolls that fit on the tips of kids’ fingers”) and Hatchimals (“egg-shaped objects that hatch koala bears, penguins, that sort of thing”).

With years of experience under his black belt, Mart is equipped to deal with the confidences and requests petitioners toss his way.

“When kids ask for horses, I tell them, ‘Santa doesn’t do horses; they don’t fit in my sleigh so you’ll need to ask your mom and dad,’” he said.

“If they ask for a baby brother or sister, I say, ‘That’s not Santa’s job so you’ll need to talk to the stork.’”

And Mart holds true to his promise not to share those whispered wishes.

“One little girl years ago said, ‘You can’t tell my dad this, but I want a baby sister,’ and to this day I have not told him what she asked for,” Mart said. “I hold that confidence for kids because it makes it all more believable.”

Other Kiwanis volunteers, including Wendi Masters, confirm that.

“Nick and his wife play their roles so well,” Masters said. “He is so good with the kids, and takes time with each one. … Nick is the real deal.”

Even out of costume, Mart is sometimes mistaken for St. Nick.

“I was in the Fairmont Walmart one night some time back, wearing a red jacket, and I heard ‘Hi, Santa Claus,’” Mart reported.

“It was a kid, about 4 years old, in a cart, so I went over to talk. I told him, ‘You can’t tell anyone I’m here; I’m checking on who’s naughty or nice,’ and he got a big thrill out of that.”

Another time he overheard a little boy ask his dad, “Is that Santa Claus?” Obligingly, Mart answered, “Yeah, I am.”

Though Mart doesn’t recall sitting on Santa’s knee as a child himself, he has fond memories of family Christmases and positive impressions of Santa.

“There was an optometrist in Armstrong who played Santa Claus when I was growing up, and I took my memories of the way he handled himself with me when I started,” Mart said. “And I’ve always believed in Santa Claus.”

Appropriately, Mart’s favorite Christmas book is Clement Clarke Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas.” The song he finds most meaningful is, “Mary, Did You Know?”

For anyone who has ever sweated about which cookies to leave for Santa’s midnight snack, fear not; Santa isn’t picky.

“The chocolate-covered Ritz crackers with peanut butter are good, but so are frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread,” said Mart with a grin. “I like ‘em all.”

As a Kiwanis volunteer, Mart directs the funds allocated for his seasonal hours to Leisure Education for Exceptional People, an organization for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“I’ve never charged money for being Santa,” Mart said. “It’s just something I love doing, and watching kids’ eyes light up — that’s everything.”

He likes stirring his hot chocolate with candy canes while signing letters responding to those left for Santa in the special drop box at Sibley Park. And even though he’s been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer himself this year, he just keeps on believing.

“This is something God has laid upon me to do,” Mart said. “At certain times when people come to see Santa and confide something to me, I ask, ‘Would you mind if I pray for you right now?’”

Mart’s most memorable moment occurred in his inaugural Kiwanis Santa season.

“A gal came up and said, ‘I’ve been trying to have a baby for years and I can’t have one. Can you help me out?’” Mart said. “The next year she returned — one out of 4,000 people I’d seen — and asked if I remembered her. She said, ‘You prayed for me to have a baby,’ then opened her coat — and she was eight months pregnant."

“God answered prayers that one night.”

