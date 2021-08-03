Sartell-St. Stephen schools part ways with equity group

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — The Sartell-St. Stephen school board has agreed to cut ties with an organization it hired to audit the district's practices and policies on providing equitable opportunities for all students.

Superintendent Jeffery Ridlehoover made the recommendation to part ways with Equity Alliance MN after questions were raised about its methodology when analyzing survey data, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Equity Alliance's survey found, in part, that 66% of students responded that they had not directly engaged in any activities designed to teach about race, culture, or understanding of others. Similarly, 67% of the staff, leadership, and community members responded that they had not been involved in creating or revisiting the district’s vision for equity.

“This board as well as members of the community have struggled to make sense of the equity audit presented,” Ridlehoover said during Monday's special board meeting. “The frustration that has ensued has only compounded... by the inability for Equity Alliance of Minnesota to provide answers to this board and residents of the school community in a timely manner.”