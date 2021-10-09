Say freeze: St. Cloud rolls out crime prevention camera

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The St. Cloud Police Department’s new trailer camera system allows officers to keep an eye on more areas and crowded events remotely, a possibility already seen in large metro areas like the Twin Cities.

Acquired in early August, the $61,000 trailer, which uses a two-camera system, provides police with a remote bird’s-eye view look over areas considered “hot spots,” said support division commander Adam Meierding.

“Our hot spots are based on crime data, based on officer feedback, what they see in the field, could also be based on any special events we have going on in the area,” Meierding said.

The trailer has been used several times at events like Summertime by George, its 36-foot high mast providing police a larger view over crowds. That view can be used to look for suspects or lost minors, Meierding said.

“It’s highly visible. We’re not trying to hide it, we’re not trying to make it be some covert thing,” Meierding said. “We want people to know, ’Hey, public safety is here, for reasons, if we’re needed, and we want people to just kind of have that comfort knowing that we’re there.”

Both generator and battery-powered, the trailer can be used year-round, including at night and in the winter and can supplement areas that already have cameras, such as downtown St. Cloud, Meierding said.

It can also be easily moved when it is needed elsewhere. A full security system provides it with motion detectors and an alarm system that notifies police. One of the two cameras can also focus and zoom in on specific areas.

Because of its high visibility, the camera trailer not only watches for crime, but can deter it, Meierding said.

“Our patrol unit is able to monitor it remotely so they can kind of see what’s going on in this hot spot area without actually driving over there and being there, which is a huge asset,” he said.

St. Cloud police initially looked at bigger cities in Minnesota to find ways to increase its visibility and its options for places that can have cameras. The system also allows them to be visible at an increasing number of large events as the community grows.

“In general, I think anytime you put cameras out, there’s some hesitation by the public that it’s Big Brother watching, but this is more about being a crime deterrent and us being able to have a presence in neighborhoods that need it,” Meierding said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Cloud Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0