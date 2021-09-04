Scenes from Week 3 of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial

His minions have testified they were subject to deductions from their paycheck — “fines” — if they screwed up. Prosecutors say the crew members also were expected to turn a blind eye to the sexual abuse of women and girls, never daring to intervene.

A former assistant who worked for Kelly from 2015 to 2017, Suzette Mayweather, testified she was involved with enforcing rules imposed by her boss to keep one of his underage victims in line.

She said he once reprimanded her for allowing the victim to leave a van to go to the bathroom without getting his permission first. He also flew into a rage when she was caught discussing his relationship with another woman.

“It was the first time that I had ever seen Rob really upset,” she said. “It wasn’t the tone. It was the look in his eyes.”

THE PIE INCIDENT

Mayweather also provided a description of one the more bizarre displays of fealty toward Kelly.

She testified how Kelly once contacted her in the middle of the night, demanding that she bring a sweet potato pie to his studio. With no objection, she hurriedly looked up a 24-hour Walmart and found out it carried Patti LaBelle-brand sweet potato pies.