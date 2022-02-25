School bus crash in Rochester leaves 10 injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A school bus crash in Rochester left 10 people injured Friday.

KAAL-TV reported the crash occurred just after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 52 and U.S. Route 14.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car lost control and slid into the school bus before colliding with another car.

The driver and a passenger in the first car as well as the driver in the second car were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seven children on the bus suffered minor injuries and were checked by medics on the scene.

