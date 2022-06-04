 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scuba diver pronounced dead after being pulled from lake

Authorities say a scuba diver was found dead in a suburban Minneapolis lake

  • 0

ORONO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a scuba diver was found dead in a suburban Minneapolis lake on Friday.

A rescue team was sent to Maxwell Bay on the north end of the Lake Minnetonka near Orono to look for the missing diver at noon Friday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

With the help of sonar equipment, a diver who had been with the man before he disappeared found him about 30 feet from his last known location.

Paramedics on shore attempted life-saving measures before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roseville officials condemn parking ramp after wall falls

Roseville officials have condemned a mall parking ramp after a huge chunk of concrete wall fell from an upper level onto a road in front of a store. Minnesota Public Radio reports the chunk fell from the Rosedale Center mall on Wednesday afternoon. It landed in front of a Macy's store. The chunk was about two car lengths long. No one was hurt. City Manager Patrick Trudgeon says city inspectors have banned parking in or below the ramp until a structural engineer can determine the ramp's integrity.

Minnesota Public Radio drops investigative program

Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.” The Star Tribune reports executives informed employees of the decision on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear how many members of the 18-member program might be reassigned and how many could be dismissed. The St. Paul-based “APM Reports” ran for nearly seven years. It specialized in long-form investigative journalism. Its podcast, “In the Dark,” won Peabody awards for its coverage of the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime.

Hazardous powder sickens Georgia warehouse workers

One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release at a Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance. Firefighters and company officials evacuated the warehouse, which closed for the day. A hazardous materials team responded to help firefighters decontaminate. Best Buy is also sending a cleanup team. The Minneapolis-based company says it's investigating the cause.

Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape

Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape

This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer to be broadcast publicly on loudspeakers. So far only one mosque is doing so, three times a day. But more of the city's two dozen mosques are getting ready to start their own broadcasts. They're setting up rooftop sound systems and readying meetings to consult with neighbors, hoping to avoid the kind of backlash that has occurred elsewhere. The transforming soundscape is testament to the large and growing Muslim community in Minneapolis, home to big numbers of refugees from war-torn Somalia.

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada say at least 27 illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people ate FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries. The strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25 at various U.S. retailers, including Aldi, Kroger and Walmart and at Co-op stores in Canada. The strawberries are past their shelf life, but the FDA says consumers who froze them to eat later should throw them away.

Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota

Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota are without electrical power as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways. The National Weather Service says in a preliminary report there were four tornadoes on Monday in western Minnesota, along with wind gusts and large hail. More than 37,000 people were reported to be without power early Tuesday. Cities across the region reported extensive damage to buildings. No fatalities from the storms had been reported early Tuesday.

Man convicted of murder in Minnesota clinic attack

A jury has found a man guilty of murder and other counts in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others. KARE-TV reports that jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following testimony by the defendant, Gregory Ulrich, and short closing arguments. Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting in Buffalo, northwest of Minneapolis. Prosecutors began closing arguments by naming each person who was shot, calling them “innocent, defenseless victims who were front-line workers in the medical field.” Ulrich’s attorney tried to dispel the notion that the attack was premeditated. Investigators have said Ulrich was addicted to opioids and angry his supply had been cut off.

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage. Company spokeswoman Julie Ketchum said high demand for people with commercial driver's licenses has created the shortage. She said the yard waste pickup suspensions could last weeks and could expand to other cities going forward. Robbinsdale Alderman Pat Backen says the company's customers deserve better.

Deer causes fiery crash on interstate near Forest Lake

A deer caused a fiery crash on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the crash took place about 8 a.m. Wednesday when pickup driver Susan Norberg of Ramsey hit a deer. She abandoned her truck in on the interstate. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show rush-hour traffic moving around the truck before a semitrailer driven by David Haag of Center City plows into it. The pickup and semitrailer slide across the interstate onto an exit ramp. The pickup hits a car parked on the shoulder and both vehicles burst into flames. The semitrailer came to rest on the median, its front end mangled. Police said no one was hurt.

New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

Two Minnesotans have filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the city of Minneapolis and former Officer Derek Chauvin. They allege they were traumatized in 2017 when Chauvin used what they call his “signature move” of kneeling on a subject’s neck, which is how he killed George Floyd in 2020. Both lawsuits filed Tuesday claim racism was behind his actions. Plaintiffs John Pope Jr. and Zoya Code are Black and Chauvin is white. Chauvin’s attorneys have not responded to requests for comment, but the City Attorney’s Office calls the incidents “disturbing” and says it hopes to reach settlements.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News