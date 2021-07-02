Second death on Lake Minnetonka in as many days

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (AP) — A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many days.

First responders were called to the lake about 6 p.m. Thursday. The man had been swimming off Commons Beach in Excelsior, according to authorities.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a water patrol deputy and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer jumped in the lake and pulled the man onto a patrol boat.

They administered first aid until paramedics took over and transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died.

The man was not immediately identified by authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, a juvenile died in a Jet Ski crash.

