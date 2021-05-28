Second of 3 young children shot in Minneapolis has died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The second of three young children shot during recent gun violence in Minneapolis has died, according to her family.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot in the head May 15 while jumping on a trampoline and died Thursday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, her father Raishawn Smith said in a social media post.

“Our baby Trinity passed today,” he wrote. "God got her now.”

Trinity’s stepmother, Korrina Smith, wrote, “They took our girl from us. They robbed Trinity of the beautiful life she was living.”

Minneapolis police said they were informed of the girl’s death late Thursday.

Several vigils have been held outside North Memorial for her and the other two children who were shot.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot April 30 while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. He remains hospitalized.

Aniya Allen, 6, died May 19, two days after she was shot while riding in her mother's car. The two had just left a McDonald’s restaurant and drove through a gun battle that had erupted.