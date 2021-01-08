Security chief calls Minnesota Capitol safe despite protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have taken steps to ensure the Minnesota Capitol is safe despite recent and planned protests there by supporters of President Donald Trump, the state's public safety chief told lawmakers in a letter released Friday.

But Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington also urged legislators to restrain their rhetoric, saying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol proved that words matter.

Harrington wrote to legislators Thursday after a peaceful “Storm the Capitol” protest by about 500 people, including at least three Republican lawmakers, in St. Paul on Wednesday. Organizers of that rally have since announced a “Stop the Steal” event at the Capitol for Saturday, with plans for protests outside the homes of unspecified public officials afterward.

“We all play a critical role in ensuring the continuation of safety at the Capitol and I encourage you to carefully consider the effect of our rhetoric,” Harrington wrote. "As leaders in our state, I think it is up to all of us to call out language or activity that endorses or encourages illegal or destructive behavior. We simply cannot stand by — and certainly not participate — while some choose to instigate violence or ignore law and order in our state and nation.”