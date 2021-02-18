Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide

Republican Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester, the lead author of the bill, said the governor's plan didn't go nearly far enough. She said too many kids have been shortchanged, and it's time to return full control to locally elected school boards.

“This decision belongs in our local school districts, who know the conditions on the ground the best," Nelson said. "They know their students' needs the best. They know the risk mitigation efforts that have ben taken the best. And ultimately it is these local school districts, and their parents, and the educators, that are responsible for children's education.”

At a Senate GOP news conference beforehand, Kofi Montzka, a mother of three boys from Shoreview, said it's been close to a year since her 13- and 15-year-olds have had any in-person instruction, while her 16-year-old with special needs has had only around 10 days. She expressed fear that Walz could close schools again if the coronavirus resurges.

“What people need to recognize is that he can give and he can take away," Montzka said. "And that when he takes away, there's nothing we can do, no one we can petition to but him.”