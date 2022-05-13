 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead.

In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger near Blomkest, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. And a person died Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather, Mayor Paul TenHaken said, but details weren't released.

Also in South Dakota, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Wendy Lape, 61, was traveling home to Wentworth with her husband in a vehicle about 5 p.m. Thursday when straight line-winds struck.

“The wall of dust and dirt and debris hit them. They slowed down to probably under 5 miles per hour because of the almost zero visibility from the blowing debris and a chunk of wood came through the window of the car,” Milstead said at a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday.

Lape died of her injuries Friday morning, officials said.

People are also reading…

Earlier in the week, storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash — underscoring the dangers of pursuing severe weather. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an emergency declaration and ordered state personnel and resources to affected communities. Noem said damage reports were received from 28 counties.

“We have had many storms before, but the amount of communities that are impacted right now we just haven’t seen in our state before,” Noem said at the briefing.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.

Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph (161 kph) in parts of South Dakota. National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp, in Sioux Falls, said Friday that a tornado formed around Castlewood, but elsewhere the damage was caused by the strong wind.

On Thursday, a nursing home in Salem, South Dakota, sustained extensive damage when part of the roof was torn off. Residents were evacuated. The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.

On Thursday night, Noem traveled to Castlewood, where a tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.

Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.

“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.

Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.

In Minnesota's Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph (113 kph) toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities say the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020. The mistake affected taxpayers in the state’s highest income tax bracket, with federal adjusted gross incomes above about $280,000 for single tax filers and about $360,000 for married couples filing jointly.. The Revenue Department notified tax preparers last fall and began sending letters to taxpayers in mid-April. The affected taxpayers have 60 days to come up with the money, which will be deposited in the state’s general fund.

Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen April 25.

$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies

$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies

Unconditional bail has been set at $1.5 million for the Minnesota woman charged with leaving her newborn son to die beside a lake nearly 20 years ago. Authorities say Jennifer Matter also abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River years earlier. Matter appeared in court in via video Tuesday on second-degree murder charges in the 2003 death of the newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin. According to authorities, DNA evidence proves that along with the death of the newborn boy, Matter is responsible for the death of an infant girl found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges have not been filed in that case 

US reckoning with role in Native American boarding schools

US reckoning with role in Native American boarding schools

The U.S. government has not been open to investigating its role in stripping Native Americans of their cultures and identities in boarding schools. Until now. That’s partly because people who know first-hand the persistent trauma caused by the boarding school system are positioned in the U.S. government. Still, the work to uncover the truth and create a path for healing will require financial resources. Tribes will have to navigate federal laws on repatriation to take Native children who died and are buried at boarding schools home. And some survivors might be hesitant to recount the painful past and trust the federal government to collect the stories.

Carnahan reports threat while campaigning in Faribault

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault. Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement detectives have identified the man, contacted him at his Faribault area home and continue to investigate. Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota’s Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the First District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59. 

DNR: Fox kit tests positive for bird flu in Minnesota

A baby fox has tested positive for the bird flu in Minnesota, the first confirmed case in a wild mammal in the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the kit found in Anoka County died, as did two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada who tested positive for the avian flu last week, the first reported cases in a wild mammal in North America. The University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the DNR, which monitors the health of the state’s wildlife. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the positive test earlier this week. 

Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

A teenage cousin of Amir Locke has pleaded guilty to a murder that prompted police to conduct the no-knock warrant that led to Locke's killing in February. Mekhi Camden Speed, who is now 18, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony — namely aggravated robbery. A count of intentional second-degree murder will be dismissed. During the court hearing over Zoom, Speed, who was 17 at the time, said he doesn't remember pulling the trigger as he and others were trying to rob Otis Elder of drugs. But he admitted he aided and abetted the crime. He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections while he awaits sentencing, which is set for July.

Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over sports betting bill

Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over sports betting legalization bill. The House prepared to take up the proposal Thursday evening despite a lack of support in the Senate. The House bill would put Minnesota’s Native American tribes in control by allowing in-person wagering at tribal casinos and allowing tribes to partner with mobile betting companies. The Senate bill includes the state’s two horse racing tracks. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says the House bill doesn’t have the support it needs to pass in the Senate because it only lets tribal casinos in on the action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News