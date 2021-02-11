Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities charged a Minnesota man with murder on Thursday in an attack on a health clinic that left a medical assistant dead and four other staff members wounded, releasing new details of how the assault unfolded while brushing aside questions about whether more could have been done to prevent it.

Charges filed against Gregory Ulrich, 67, describe an attack on an Allina Health clinic that was similar to a mass shooting he had threatened to carry out there in the past. The complaint says Ulrich shot five workers in succession on Tuesday and detonated three apparent pipe bombs.

Law enforcement said after the attack that Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment. But on Thursday, they said they had had no “recent” interactions with Ulrich that would have raised alarms before the attack in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

“There has been nothing recent, in the past several months or even a year, that we would have been aware of where we would have taken immediate action to try to circumvent or prevent what happened Tuesday morning,” Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said.