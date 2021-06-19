Sheriff, pipeline opponents keep the peace at Enbridge site

“There was nothing here when we arrived other than a wood plank road that was already carved up by the coming and going of heavy equipment. There was no equipment here to damage,” coalition members wrote in a letter posted on the group’s Facebook site.

“We reject Enbridge’s empty trespass claims.”

In the end, however, demonstrators walked peacefully away from the camp.

“They promised that everything would be cleaned and picked up (from the campsite),” Halverson said. “They kept their word on everything. I didn’t see so much as a gum wrapper on the ground after they left.”

Goodwin said it was very important to the coalition members to honor their agreement with the sheriff.

“He trusted us, and we trusted him,” she said. “We told him we would leave when our ceremonies and prayers were done, and we did.”

Both Halverson and Goodwin agreed that the negotiation process — with its air of mutual respect — could be a model for future actions between demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

“At the end of the day, we have to stay here and live with everyone,” Halverson said. “I don’t want to ruin the good relationships we’ve worked so hard to build.”

