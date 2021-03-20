Shooting deaths in St. Paul investigated as murder-suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police said the shooting deaths of a man and woman found outside a home Saturday appears to be a murder-suicide case.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died.

Police said they believe the man shot the woman before ending his own life. According to officials, police have been called to the residence more than a dozen times in the past with many calls relating to domestic and child custody issues.

St. Paul police spokeswoman Natalie Davis says the case brings the number of homicides in the city to eight this year, with half of them being attributed to domestic violence.

The identities of the two people will be released later by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

