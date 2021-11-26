Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A late Thursday shooting left one person dead in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, authorities said.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responding to the shooting at a home found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the head, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. The officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

The alleged shooter was arrested and booked in the Hennepin County juvenile detention facility. Police found a gun at the residence and are still investigating the shooting.

