Shreds of aluminum cans alarm Lake Superior beach residents

“This dredge equipment does have screens on it,” he said, “but the screens were about the size that an aluminum can would still fit through. And so that’s what we think happened.”

The Corps is now monitoring the beach, and have helped local volunteers with cleanup. The city of Duluth is urging caution to anyone walking there.

Plans call for the Park Point shoreline replenishment project to continue into the next section of beach this summer.

If it moves forward, the sediment would be sprayed right behind neighbor Jan Karon’s house. She spent every day in the month before Thanksgiving picking up pieces of the old cans along the beach a few blocks before her yard.

“What I wanted was to … be able to trust that if they do it again next year, which will be literally in my backyard, that I can trust that it will be a safe process,” she said. “I have not seen or heard what they would do specifically to make sure that the same problem didn’t occur.”

Dowell said he’s confident his agency can work out a solution to make sure cans and other trash aren’t deposited along with the sand later this year.

In the meantime, he said, monitoring and cleanup of the beach will continue into the spring.