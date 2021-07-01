Sierra Club wants review of North Dakota power plant sale

The Sierra Club, a San Francisco-based group that wants to curb the use of fossil fuels, wants to extend the review to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the state attorney general.

Minnesota officials did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press on Thursday.

Great River Energy announced last year that it would close the power plant near Underwood and replace most of its energy with new wind farms in Minnesota. The company said at the time the facility would be shuttered in the second half of 2022. The plant that has operated for more than 40 years employs 260 workers.

Great River said the plant lost $170 million in energy sales in 2019. The company had offered to sell the sprawling plant near Underwood for just one dollar.

Great River supplies electricity to 28 rural Minnesota cooperatives, serving about 1.7 million people. The 1,150-megawatt plant will be replaced by a similar amount of wind energy by the end of 2023, after a $1.2 billion investment, the company said.

Great River did not immediately respond to questions Thursday about whether the cooperatives had signed off on the deal.