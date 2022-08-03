 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Simon visits Minneapolis suburb to tout election security

Secretary of State Steve Simon visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office for a public display of tests on voting equipment to ensure accurate results ahead of the state’s primary election on Aug. 9

  • 0

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Secretary of State Steve Simon visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office on Wednesday for a public display of tests on voting equipment, part of a continuing effort to persuade voters that they can have confidence in the accuracy and security of elections as the state's primary looms next Tuesday.

Simon answered questions and walked around the lower level of Burnsville's City Hall as more than two dozen people joined election workers around three voting machines to learn how the equipment works.

“The number one threat to our democracy in America is this cloud of disinformation about our elections," Simon said. “So it's up to me and everyone who judges elections to talk about what the facts are and what the system is.”

Former President Donald Trump’s repeated false claims of a stolen 2020 election have taken root with some voters who say they don’t believe Joe Biden is the legitimate president and they no longer trust the country’s election systems. Simon is among elections administrators around the country who have warned that such rhetoric is undermining democracy, and devoted significant time to educating voters on how elections work.

People are also reading…

Simon’s office has added material to its website, Minnesota Elections Facts, that works toward that goal as it trumpets the state's regular status as one of the top-voting in the country, with such sections as “Fact and Fiction.” (Sample fact: Every ballot cast in Minnesota is associated with a registered, eligible voter. Sample fiction: Hand-counting ballots is a viable way to conduct an election.)

Simon and Machael Collins — the city clerk and election administrator for Burnsville — ran through a series of legal requirements that they said help ensure the accuracy, reliability and security of voting. Jurisdictions have to conduct public accuracy tests of equipment before every election, for example. The equipment has to be certified at the state and federal level. Election judges from different political parties must be allowed to observe. And voting equipment has to demonstrate it can catch ballot errors.

“There’s so many checks and balances — people just don’t know that they’re there,” Collins said.

Still, a couple attendees raised concerns to Simon and Collins about election integrity.

Heidi Flodin said she received a postcard with voting location information for her father, though he died eight months ago. Flodin said her friend received a similar postcard for her mother, who died twenty months ago.

“Their voter registration is supposed to show ‘Deceased,’ so nobody else can vote in their name. But receiving these postcards tells me that this process didn't happen," said Flodin, who works as a volunteer election judge in the same county but at a different polling location. Simon told Flodin he would look into the issue.

Mark Davis, who said he worked in the information technology industry for nearly 30 years before retiring, asked to see how election administrators would use Verizon 4G cards to transmit results. Collins said the cards had not arrived yet and that showing the transmission is not part of the public accuracy test.

“It's a new way to transmit the results," Collins said in an interview later. "At the end of election night, the county gives me an abstract of every count for every precinct for every candidate, and I can put that against my count that I take off the paper tapes. And if they don’t jive, then we know something’s wrong. But they do jive.”

Collins added that precincts are also randomly selected around the state to be audited after the election, where it is verified that the hand-count in certain races was the same as the ballot count and the transmitter count.

Simon, a Democrat, faces his own re-election battle this election season. His likely opponent is Kim Crockett, a Republican who has questioned the 2020 presidential election results and called to roll back changes that have made it easier to vote in Minnesota.

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines. While Derek Chauvin got 21 years in federal prison, the other officers got sentences ranging from 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years. For some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small — and a bitter reminder of a justice system they say does not treat all people equally. Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, said the judicial system favored people who should be locked up forever.

Lost dog reappears after 29 days in northern woods

A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen. Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region. Finally, on July 24, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. Brunette raced to the lodge and brought the dog home to Minneapolis. Luigi lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been sentenced in federal court. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years and Tou Thao got a 3 1/2-year sentence. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.

ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

The owner and operator of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic says a judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of the state's lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time for her to move it a few miles away to Minnesota. Red River Women’s Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker said Thursday that she was prepared to reopen her Fargo clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, next week if the state’s abortion ban had taken effect Thursday. She says now, she'll have more time to ensure everything goes smoothly when she reopens in Moorhead, likely within the next month. Minnesota has become an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest.

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The judge sided with the state's only abortion clinic in ruling that the attorney general had prematurely started a 30-day clock that would have made the ban take effect Thursday. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would immediately re-file to start the clock on another 30-day countdown. The owner of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo has said she will relocate to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota, if litigation doesn't block the ban.

House explosion, fire kills elderly couple in Hopkins

Authorities are working to learn what caused a deadly house explosion and fire in Hopkins. Family members have identified the two people killed in Wednesday’s explosion and fire as an elderly married couple, 85-year-old Hubert Vassar and his 83-year-old wife Sharon Vassar. The explosion and fire destroyed the house they built in the 1950s and in which they raised their children. About a dozen family members gathered at the scene as emergency workers combed through the debris. Sharon Vassar’s sister, Kathleen Kautz, says the family was able to retrieve a few wedding photos of the couple and some jewelry and coins.

Massachusetts Trader Joe's workers approve union drive

Massachusetts Trader Joe's workers approve union drive

Employees at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union. The store in Hadley is the first Trader Joe’s with an employees union. Workers at two other company locations have initiated unionization efforts. The workers in Hadley are organizing under the name Trader Joe’s United, which will be an independent union and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Now that it's been approved, the next step is putting together a negotiating committee to hammer out a contract with the California-based company.

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. The sheriff's office said Sunday their conditions ranged from serious to critical. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.

Police find 2 bodies after explosion demolishes Hopkins home

Authorities say two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home. Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook many other homes in the neighborhood. The cause of the blast has not been determined. Specken says crews found no gas leaks on the exterior of the home. A Hopkins police spokeswoman says two bodies were recovered from the debris. They have not been identified. Police say two elderly people lived in the home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News