 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sioux Falls VA Healthcare leader reassigned amid complaints

The director of the Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System has been reassigned following a multitude of complaints about mismanagement

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The director of the Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System has been reassigned following a multitude of complaints about mismanagement.

The VA’s Midwest region director Robert McDivitt said Lisa Simoneau will stay with the Veterans Affairs Department and serve at regional headquarters in the Twin Cities.

VA employees in Sioux Falls were notified this week that Simoneau would no longer lead that office.

According to a letter from Sen. Mike Rounds to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough at least 46 employees left during Simoneau's tenure, which began in January 2020.

“According to whistleblowers who have contacted my office, the SFVA medical center is a hostile work environment, where employees are mistreated and veteran care is not a priority.”

Rounds said he was concerned that patient care was at risk because of the leadership issues.

Simoneau did not respond to a message for comment Thursday.

People are also reading…

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson met with veterans at the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls Wednesday and heard firsthand about the problems.

“The wait times to call in were absolutely unacceptable, the average wait times were at 52 or 55 minutes,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, those wait times have improved, KELO-TV reported.

“Our congressional delegation does not normally get involved in calling for somebody to be reassigned but in this instance, it was just clear that a change had to be made, obviously that is going to create a little bit of disruption. I think getting the right leadership in place is going to make a big impact long term,” said Johnson.

Dr. Timothy Pendergrass, the current chief of staff, will take over as the interim director. The Sioux Falls VA medical center serves 25,000 veterans in eastern South Dakota.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roseville schools settle two federal discrimination lawsuits

The Roseville School District has settled two federal lawsuit accusing a former second-grade teacher of discriminating against Black students. The lawsuits accused Geraldine Cook of making the Black students in her class sit apart from their peers in 2019. She allegedly grabbed a girl's arm, tearing her shirt, and choked a boy after he gargled water and made him walk to the principal's office with his hands behind his back. Cook taught at Harambee Elementary, a year-round racial integration school. She resigned in December 2019. The mothers of the girl whose shirt was torn and the boy who was choked filed the lawsuits. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Thursday that the district settled the cases privately. 

Authorities identify 10-year-old shot in Minneapolis

Authorities have an identified a 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot in downtown Minneapolis. KSTP-TV reported Monday that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Amare Rasaun Mayberry-Campbell of Andover was shot Friday evening in an apartment building. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. and found Mayberry-Campbell shot. He was alone with juvenile family member. First responders tried to help the boy but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.

Stillwater prison guard faces meth smuggling charges

Prosecutors have charged a prison guard with smuggling methamphetamine to an inmate. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that 24-year Faith Rose Gratz faces one count of methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and one count of possession of 50 grams or more. Both charges are felonies. According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered the scheme after they confiscated a cellphone from an inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport this month. They learned Gratz had given the inmate the phone and messages on it included the two of them laying out delivery plans. Police and prison investigators caught her with about 233 grams of methamphetamine in her truck when she drove up to the prison on April 8.

Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors

A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from Minnesota and Wisconsin of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint filed Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Kay Yang, 40, of Mequon, of defrauding about 70 investors between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, Chao Yang, 47, is charged as a secondary defendant for improperly receiving proceeds of the fraud. Investigators say the scheme operated in six other states. Authorities said Kay Yang spent about $1.5 million on real estate, $790,000 on living expenses, $585,000 on travel and $313,000 on luxury vehicles for her and her husband, including a Lexus, Tesla and two BMWs. She had homes in Mequon, Sheboygan, Saukville, as well as Zimmerman, Minnesota.

Woman charged in connection with ND shooting gets probation

A Wisconsin woman arrested in connection with the death of a North Dakota man in 2021 has been sentenced to three years of probation and has agreed to testify at the trial of the defendant who’s facing a murder charge. Jessica Saueressig, of Cascade, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of hindering law enforcement. Saueressig and Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, of Mesa, Arizona, were arrested following the July 25 death of Brian Rowe. Prosecutors say the three, whose relationship was unclear, were traveling in Dunn County when an altercation began between Mendivil-Beltran and the 43-year-old victim. A court affidavit alleges Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times and pushed him out of the vehicle. 

Tornado destroys half of community's homes, cleanup underway

Tornado destroys half of community's homes, cleanup underway

Residents of a small farming community in southeastern Minnesota are working to recover from a devastating tornado that destroyed half of the town’s homes, toppled tall trees and left piles of debris in its wake. An EF2 tornado with peak wind speeds of 130 mph (209 kph) struck Taopi near the Iowa border late Tuesday night, tearing the roofs off houses, overturning vehicles and bringing down power lines. There were no reports of serious injuries. Volunteers from the area arrived Wednesday to help residents clean up the debris in the community of about 80 people. Family members sifted through rubble looking for keepsakes. City Clerk Jim Kiefer says at least 10 of Taopi’s 22 homes are beyond repair. 

Governor candidate Stanek released from hospital after crash

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rich Stanek has been released from the hospital after a Tuesday night car crash following a campaign event in Buffalo. A Minnesota State Patrol incident report says Stanek collided with a car going north on Highway 25 Tuesday night as he was pulling out of the church parking lot. Alcohol was not a factor for either driver and both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the state patrol said. The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Stanek, a former Hennepin County sheriff, was expected to return to the campaign trail Thursday.

Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis

Authorities say five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis. The dead included the male reported to be in crisis, and authorities said they aren't seeking any suspects in the case. Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home where authorities found the bodies. Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy.” He said a dog was also found deceased. Police are investigating. It is believed that all of the deceased were related, but the nature of the relationship was not released. 

Maple Grove police investigating fatal car-to-car shooting

Police are investigating a fatal car-to-car shooting in suburban Minneapolis. The Star Tribune reports the shooting took place in Maple Grove around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say one person shot at another vehicle. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a car off the road near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He was taken to a hospital, where died. Police say the threat isn't “ongoing.”

Person fatally shot after encounter with police in Chisholm

Authorities say a person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement officers in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the person who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted for a recent felony committed in Morrison County. Authorities say that about 4:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were actively searching for a “known suspect” and vehicle in the Morrison County felony case. Contact was made with the person about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Watch Now: Related Video

New scientific model suggests ancient human migration was driven by climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News