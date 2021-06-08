Slain boy's stepfather opened fire at graduation party

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The stepfather of a 14-year-old boy gunned down at a graduation party opened fire on partygoers he thought were “messing” with his stepson and brother, according to prosecutors.

Keith Dawson, 35, of St. Paul, was charged Monday with drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun for his alleged role in a chain of events that left his stepson, Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl, dead, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Hobbs-Ekdahl and his 16-year-old brother were attending a graduation party in Woodbury on Saturday. Hobbs-Ekdahl called Dawson to the party because he and his brother “were having problems” with two people there.

Dawson arrived in his SUV and opened fire on the brothers' adversaries, who returned fire. Hobbs-Ekdahl was hit the back while he was in a car. Stray bullets struck nearby houses and sent partiers fleeing. Dawson drove his stepson to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.