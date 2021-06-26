Small-town North Dakota athlete shoots for Paris paralympics

“And if you asked him which is his favorite, he says all of them,” Becca added.

Sam has experienced overwhelming success in the years since he started competing, and he holds the national records for his age and classification in many of his events, his mom noted, records he has already begun breaking.

He competed at Desert Challenge in Arizona in 2019, for instance, recording a final time of 32.25 in the 200-meter dash. This year at the Endeavor Games in Oklahoma in early June? He trimmed his time down to 30.15.

Sam had recorded a time of 1:17.49 in the 400-meter dash in 2019, and shaved that mark down to 1:08.55 this summer as well, while also besting his 2019 finishes in the 100-meter dash (15.68 to 14.28), 800-meter dash (3:18.24 to 2:58.02), shot put (5.62 meters to 8.06), discus (15.96 meters to 20.99) and long jump (3.13 meters to 3.39).

“He loves all the events that he’s done,” Becca said. “He never liked sports before because he couldn’t do it right and he didn’t fit in. It was hard for him to understand how the games worked, or he couldn’t physically do what they were asking him to do, and so he had kind of given up on sports.”