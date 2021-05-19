Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Republican Sen. Michelle Benson, the chairwoman of the Senate health and human services committee, said the change is about helping patients.

“It is not our goal to make this a path to legalization,” she said during a Senate debate Monday. “It’s a goal to make this available to people with a medical need who cannot afford it. So, we hope we’ve reached the right balance.”

The new medical cannabis law would be scheduled to take effect by March 1, 2022, or once a procedure is in place for testing raw marijuana from the state’s existing manufacturers.

Another program participant, Maren Schroeder, of Stewartville, said she has paid up to $250 a month for medical cannabis and is also looking forward to a smokable option.

“It will help me have a legal route to get it in plant form, and that means safety,” Schroeder said. “That means everything I’m consuming has been lab tested and isn’t contaminated with mold or mildew or pesticide or herbicide or anything like that. So, I’m really excited about it.”

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, said costs to patients could fall to around one-third the cost of the oils and pills now available in Minnesota.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0