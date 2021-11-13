Snow hits Minnesota, officials urge travel caution

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota braced for snow on Saturday as the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory.

Officials urged caution on the roads as ice and strong winds threatened to make driving conditions treacherous late Saturday and into Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol has already cited snow and icy roads in a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon when a storm moved into the state.

Forecasters expected between 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) and 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of snow to accumulate over the weekend north of Interstate 94. Less was expected in the southern part of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0