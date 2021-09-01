Some donations to help injured lawmaker may be returned

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some donations to help with child care for a Minnesota lawmaker who recently cut off three fingers in a power saw accident will probably have to be returned, according to officials.

A GoFundMe web page was created to help Rep. Erin Koegel and her family as she recovers from the Aug. 22 accident. The Spring Lake Park Democrat lost control of a power saw, severing three fingers on her left hand. She was taken by air to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale were doctors were able to reattach one of the three fingers.

“I am deeply grateful for the compassionate care I received and the outpouring of love and support from so many across Minnesota. Thank you all for your kindness and generosity which will ensure my daughter, Clara, will receive the childcare she needs while I focus on my recovery,” Koegel said in a statement Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly $8,800 had been raised on the web page, exceeding the $5,000 goal. But some of the donations raised eyebrows among those familiar with the state's lobbying law, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.