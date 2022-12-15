 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces

  • Updated
  • 0

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England.

Three straight days of volatile weather in the South continued as a possible tornado wrecked a building housing a cotton gin in rural Georgia and forecasters issued a stream of tornado warnings across the Florida peninsula.

The same storm front spawned twisters as it marched from central Texas across Louisiana, where all three storm deaths were confirmed, before destroying farm buildings in Mississippi and tearing roofs off other buildings in Alabama.

In Union Parish, Louisiana, near the Arkansas line, volunteers stocked a gymnasium with donated clothing and other supplies for dozens whose homes were badly damaged or destroyed.

People are also reading…

“It shows that people love you,” said Patsy Andrews, who survived the storm hunkered in a bathtub with her three children. "It shows that people care.”

Andrews teared up as she recounted how winds blew open her front door early Wednesday in the Union County community of Farmerville as tornado alerts sounded. Windows started breaking with a popping noise like gunfire, she said, as the family crawled into the bathroom.

“The only thing we know to do was just crying, we was screaming, just calling on Jesus," Andrews said. She added: "We all grabbed each other, we jumped in the tub. All we could do was just pray. It was very devastating.”

A few others caught in the storm's path weren't so fortunate.

An 8-year-old boy and his mother were killed in rural Keithville, Louisiana, when their mobile home was swept away Tuesday. Authorities found a third victim outside a home in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans, after a possible tornado struck the opposite corner of the state Wednesday.

The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes. Data compiled by the Southern Regional Climate Center at Texas A&M University showed nearly 50 tornadoes reported across six states since Tuesday — the vast majority of them in Louisiana and Mississippi.

In Mississippi, a suspected tornado destroyed four large chicken houses, one containing 5,000 roosters, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. In Summerville, Alabama, Fire Chief Michael Aaron said storm winds tore away roofing and downed power lines.

State emergency managers said four people were also injured in storms. Three of those were in the Mississippi Delta’s Sharkey County, where storms hit a mobile home park in Anguilla on Wednesday. One person was injured in Hinds County, home to the capital city of Jackson.

Before the storm front started moving offshore, police in rural Doerun, Georgia, reported that a suspected tornado struck a large building housing a cotton gin, leaving a sagging heap of bent metal. No injuries were reported, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Further to the north, the National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings Thursday in the Dakotas as well as portions of Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska. As the storm moves eastward, interior parts of the Northeast could accumulate as much as one foot (30 centimeters) of snow, said Zach Taylor, a weather service meteorologist in College Park, Maryland.

“It really, truly has been a coast-to-coast winter storm that has affected a large portion of the country, and that doesn’t begin to even mention the severe weather in the South,” Taylor said.

Roger Hainy, who owns a farm near Wessington Springs in central South Dakota, said he was shut in after blowing snow formed drifts that made the roads impassable. Hainy's farm lost power earlier in the week when freezing rain hit the area.

“Back when I was a kid we used to have three-day blizzards, but this one is going to be four days,” Hainy said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had one like this.”

In Bismarck, North Dakota, an additional four inches (10 centimeters) of snow were expected Thursday to top a foot that has already accumulated. Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (96 kph) prompted a no-travel advisory for major highways.

“The wind and ice — it’s miserable, and a lot of people are in the ditches,” said Dean Cota, manager of the Stamart Travel Center, where the parking lot was full of truckers waiting out the storm. “Everything’s just slick and it’s blowing vehicles right off the road.”

Blizzard conditions pelted Minnesota, leaving thousands without power and blanketing roads with ice and snow.

Brianna Vatalaro, 21, in northern Minnesota said she lost power and heat in her home for more than six hours Thursday morning and watched 50-foot trees fall on powerlines, creating blue and green sparks outside her house.

She thought about “all the things that could possibly go wrong,” like not being able to charge or use her phone in an emergency, or needing to help her stepmom who uses a breathing machine that requires power.

Vatalaro tried driving to her job at Home Depot but gave up within five blocks, she said, after seeing trucks spin out on the highway and hopping out of her car to help push a man’s vehicle out of ice and snow. “It’s been chaotic,” she said.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is well prepared for several inches of snow expected in some areas over the coming days. During a briefing in Albany, Hochul said there's also a chance that strong winds could topple power lines.

“We have utility crews all set, already on the ground, ready to respond as quickly as possible,” she said.

Forecasters expect more blizzard conditions in places across the Upper Midwest, and ice and snow from the central Appalachians into the Northeast. The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning Thursday in parts of four states and a winter storm warning through Friday night from Pennsylvania to Maine.

McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writers James MacPherson in Bismarck, North Dakota; Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Karen Matthews in New York; Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis; and Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press on Thursday that he opposes state funding for the project but had not been briefed by Madison city leaders on what they were attempting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos bluntly said last week that it would get no state funding. Republicans control the Legislature and if they don't agree to state funding, it could doom the rail project, which is envisioned as an expansion between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan. He served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials say that has them worried. State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield told reporters Tuesday that Minnesota is doing “better than the vast majority of the nation,” but its vaccinations numbers are still “way below” where they should be. Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV. Lynfield urges Minnesotans who aren’t up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots to get them now before the holidays are in full swing.

Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing

A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor's yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire. The Star Tribune reports that Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says the deputies will not face charges. Hansen had a history of mental health issues.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News