 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Space heater cited in Aitkin County fire that killed three

Sheriff’s officials say a space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County

  • 0

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County, sheriff's officials said.

The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday in Wealthwood Township north of Lake Mille Lacs.

Authorities said sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, and once the flames were extinguished, they located the three bodies in the charred debris.

Officials have identified the victims as 69-year-old Jeff Cleys, 55-year-old Michelle Cleys and 6-year-old Grant Diehl, of Deerwood.

The remains of two dogs were also located in the debris.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven't yet been formally charged. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle. Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death. Family members said the boy’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Large northeastern North Dakota manufacturer shutting down

One of the largest employers in northeastern North Dakota is closing later this year. Winnipeg, Manitoba-based New Flyer Industries is shutting down its charter and transit bus manufacturing plant in Pembina, located close to the Canadian border. Pembina Mayor Mike Fitzgerald says company was notified of the decision in a letter. The company told Fitzgerald that it was having difficulty finding qualified employees, which is a factor in its conversion to electric vehicles. KFGO radio reports that the plant’s location also has become an issue, New Flyer also has a plant in Crookston, Minnesota, which is about 100 miles from Pembina. The Pembina plant opened in 1963. Fitzgerald calls the move “devastating” and says it will put more than 200 employees out of work

Hepola names school administrator Uselman as running mate

Hepola names school administrator Uselman as running mate

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate. Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. She's also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota. Hepola says he'll unveil his education platform next month. Democrats have criticized him as a spoiler who could hurt incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. But Hepola says he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by GOP candidate Scott Jensen.

Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case

A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury awards, is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought by 25-year-old Anuj Thapa against St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in Sartell. Thapa had surgery for a broken leg at CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital in 2017. He was left with a condition that occurs when excess pressure builds in a muscle group. According to trial testimony, Thapa has had at least a dozen surgeries on his leg since then and has disabling, permanent damage.

Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes

Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes

Planned Parenthood says it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, if North Dakota’s only abortion clinic does not quickly relocate from Fargo should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood says it expected Red River Women’s Clinic, a private clinic not affiliated with it, to make the short move across the river by July 1 if necessary. The Fargo clinic has long operated as the only abortion provider in the state. Owner Tammi Kromenaker says she would cross over to Moorhead if forced to do so, but has been too busy to explore details of such a move. She adds that “there are too many unknowns to confirm a specific date” for relocation.

Murder complaint: Minnesota woman abandoned 2 newborns

Officials say a Minnesota woman has been charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago and that she also abandoned another baby whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter, of Red Wing, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2003 death of a newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. According to court documents, Matter is also the mother of another infant, a girl, found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges haven't been filed in that case, which is still under review. 

Judges: Utilities allowed to pass along extra storm costs

Two administrative law judges say Minnesota natural gas utilities should be allowed to pass on an extra $660 million in costs related to storm damage to their customers. The state Department of Commerce and Attorney General’s Office allege the utilities made critical mistakes in their gas procurement procedures during the February 2021 storm and because of the mismanagement, customers should not pay for the extra costs. The judges rejected the state agencies’ contentions. The judges’ decisions are not binding, but they can influence the state Public Utilities Commission which has the final say. The commission is expected to decide the matter this summer.

Chicago-area man gets year in prison for throwing explosive

A suburban Chicago man who admitted throwing an explosive at police during a violent demonstration in June 2020 has been sentenced to one year in federal prison. Twenty-one-year-old Christian Rea of Aurora pleaded guilty last year to obstructing law enforcement when he threw a lit incendiary device at a line of uniformed police officers, injuring several of them. The Chicago Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin also ordered Rea to pay $13,585 in restitution Wednesday to the city of Naperville.Officers injured by the device said they suffered from repeated headaches, ringing in the ears and vision loss, prosecutors said.

Pair accused in $400,000 theft at store where they worked

Two people are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in items from a suburban Minneapolis department store where they worked. Authorities say the suspects stole high-end purses, shoes, jackets and other expensive items from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Detectives recovered more than $46,000 in cash, which is believed to be proceeds from selling the stolen items. The suspects had 215 postings on their eBay account at the time of their. Police arrested the pair on suspicion of felony theft, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Minnetonka is about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Land taken from Leech Lake decades ago soon to be returned

The federal government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres of land in northern Minnesota it wrongfully took from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe decades ago. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs thought it had the power to sell tribal tracts without the consent of the majority of the owners, a misinterpretation of an Interior Department order back in 1948. Tribal District 3 Representative LeRoy Staples Fairbanks III said he asked his staff to begin looking into the issue in 2012 after hearing from community members for many years. Then-President Donald Trump signed legislation in December 2020 allowing for the return of the land.

Watch Now: Related Video

54 percent of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court, new poll finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News