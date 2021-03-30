 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth
0 comments
AP

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Duluth are investigating after a Minnesota State trooper's squad car was damaged by gunfire, police said.

According to officials, the trooper was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection Monday when the vehicle's driver's side window was struck and shattered.

Investigators said it appears the window was struck twice with projectiles consistent with a BB or pellet gun.

No one was injured. And no suspect has been located.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DHS Deputy Secretary on Vaccine Hesitancy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News