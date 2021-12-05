 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

St. Anthony police investigating man found dead as homicide

Police in St. Anthony found a man dead inside a home late Saturday and took into custody a second man with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in St. Anthony found a man dead inside a home late Saturday and took into custody a second man with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no charges have been filed, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Police initially responded to the home after receiving a report of a dead man inside with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to a statement from the department. Officers met a relative of the man who discovered his body while checking on his welfare.

The man with the stab wound was treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News