St. Cloud airport to implement paid parking system in march

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — No more free parking at St. Cloud’s airport.

After decades of not charging for parking, the St. Cloud Regional Airport will launch a paid parking system on March 1, the St. Cloud Times reported Friday. On-site parking in paved and gravel overflow lots will cost $5 per day.

The fees mark one of the most visible changes since control of the airport shifted from the city to a regional authority in December.

The move means some operating expenses that had been covered by property taxes will now be covered by user fees. The first two hours of short-term parking will remain free.

The airport is the sixth-largest in Minnesota.

