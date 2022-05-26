 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Cloud man charged with 12 felonies after police standoff

A St. Cloud man has been charged with 12 felony counts in regards to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A St. Cloud man was charged Thursday with a dozen felony counts in regards to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side.

Shawn L. Jacobs, 37, is charged with nine counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, as well as two firearms-related counts and one count related to committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided a St. Cloud apartment Tuesday on suspicion Jacobs was distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances from the residence. Police also suspected he was in possession of illegal firearms, the criminal complaint stated.

After an officer knocked on the door and announced the search warrant, Jacobs allegedly threatened to shoot the officers. He then fired one round from inside his apartment through the wall where investigators had been standing minutes before, the Star Tribune reported. No injuries were reported.

Jacobs eventually left the apartment and was arrested. Officers found guns, a “large amount of methamphetamine (Jacobs) tried to flush,” and other drugs and paraphernalia, the complaint said.

