St. Cloud man fatally shot randomly was university professor

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The St. Cloud man who was killed while standing in his doorway Sunday in what police say was a random shooting has been identified as a longtime university professor.

Ed Ward, 68, taught at St. Cloud State University for more than three decades, school officials and family members said.

“This is a heart-wrenching and unexpected loss for Dr. Ward’s family and friends, our university, the Herberger Business School, our students and the St. Cloud community,” university President Robbyn Wacker said in a statement. “He has impacted countless students, faculty and staff throughout his tenure. He will truly be missed.”

According to police, a 45-year-old Duluth man shot Ward multiple times while Ward was standing inside the doorway of his home about 6 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he died, the Star Tribune reported.

A short time later, officers arrested the suspect and recovered a gun. Police said the suspect has admitted shooting the victim. He’s in the Stearns County Jail.

Ward's daughter, Amy Jones, said her dad always tried to see the best in everyone.

“He was very kind and compassionate and he had a wonderful sense of humor,” said Jones.

