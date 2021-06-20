 Skip to main content
St. Cloud police: Man killed in an apparent random shooting
AP

St. Cloud police: Man killed in an apparent random shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police say a man was shot and killed early Sunday in an apparent random act.

Police received a report at 6:16 a.m. that a man was shot while standing inside the door of a Sc. Cloud residence. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Less than an hour later, police received a call that a man was carrying a handgun while walking. The man was arrested without incident. Police said he admitted to shooting the victim.

Police said it's believed there were no connections between the suspect and victim or to the neighborhood where the shooting occured. The suspect is from Duluth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

