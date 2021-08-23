 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Cloud woman crashes SUV during police chase
0 Comments
AP

St. Cloud woman crashes SUV during police chase

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old St. Cloud woman who allegedly fled from police with her 8-month-old daughter in the vehicle.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Monday that Angelica Henry-Schmidt faces one count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and one count of endangering a child in a situation that could cause harm or death.

According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy noticed Henry-Schmidt's SUV parked at a Little Canada gas station early Saturday morning. The station was closed and had seen several burglaries over the last year.

The deputy asked Henry-Schmidt to stop as she drove by him but she fled, reaching speeds approaching 100 mph. She eventually lost control in Falcon Heights, hit a retaining wall and rolled the vehicle.

Police found the baby on the ground next to the SUV, flailing her arms and legs and screaming. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation but her injuries appeared superficial, according to the complaint.

Analysts were working to identify a white substance Henry-Schmidt tried to hide in her shorts. She's on probation in Ramsey County in connection with cases where sentences for drug possession, fleeing, illegal possession of a firearm were stayed. She also has a fugitive warrant for drugs out for her in Wisconsin, according to sheriff's deputies.

Court documents didn't list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News