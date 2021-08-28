St. John's Abbey Church gets pipe organ worthy of its space

“The goal was to get enough power on the sound, to really fill that huge room, which the old organ was never able really to do,” said Pasi.

His expansion design called for the addition of 2,600 pipes, taking the total to 6,000. The organ sits in a loft at the front of the church. Marrin, who tunes the organ regularly, knows his way around the organ loft.

A visitor is soon two stories above the floor of the church, surrounded by the instrument. In this small section of the organ, there are hundreds of pipes that Pasi built by hand. The smallest ones are the size of a pinky finger.

Playing the organ on this day is Father Bob Koopmann. He raised much of the $1.3 million needed for the project himself. He says the new 32 foot pipes bring new sensations to the space.

“You feel it when you’re when you’re here in the building in the church,” he said. “You feel the vibration, it’s absolutely incredible. We never had that before.”

The biggest pipes weigh up to 850 pounds. The sound resonates in your chest cavity.

You can move around the church and hear the organ’s reverberation and different frequencies. Pasi says the beautiful acoustics was one reason he was excited about the project.