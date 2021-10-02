St. Paul architect designing new models for future schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vaughn Dierks isn’t just planning the future of schools — he’s creating it.

Dierks is partner and CEO of Wold Architects & Engineers in St. Paul, currently working on five high schools with a total project value of $516 million. The projects — in White Bear Lake, Oakdale, St. Paul, Mora and Owatonna — give a glimpse of how education settings are evolving.

Schools in the future, he said, will change furniture, technology and even the walls to fit the needs of individual students. He sees high schools moving toward gender-neutral locker rooms, fewer personal lockers, COVID-related adaptations and synthetic turf on athletic fields.

The White Bear Lake project will demolish 60 percent of the existing school, then expand to merge two campuses into a 3,200-capacity school. Similar makeovers are planned at North and Tartan high schools, and work has started on new high schools in Mora and Owatonna.

Students will attend schools that are different from those of their grandparents — from the hallways to the bathrooms to the grass on the playgrounds, the Pioneer Press reported.

“Post WWII, high schools were designed with an industrial model,” said Dierks, “with classrooms and hallways down a corridor, and lecture-based instruction.”

Schools built today have wheels attached to almost everything, so chairs, tables and desks can be easily rearranged. Furniture might be set up for a lecture in the morning, then wheeled into clusters for small-group studies, and then rolled away for a yoga class in the afternoon.

“Now, everyone learns differently,” said Dierks. “Today we fidget. We move around.”

Even the walls are different. Some swing open like a “glass garage door,” said Dierks, which allows classrooms to merge.

In some new schools, there are no girls’ and boys’ bathrooms. Transgender students have experienced bullying in shared spaces, and schools responded with gender-free bathrooms and locker rooms.

Dierks’ company designs private bathrooms for any gender to use. These are no more expensive than traditional bathrooms, said Dierks, because the same number of students are served either way. Only the configuration varies, he said.

Locker rooms are evolving in a different way. In addition to the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, Wold builds a third type of locker room for anyone to use, called community locker rooms. “These are like the family locker rooms at health clubs,” Dierks said.

An iconic sound of high school — the slamming of a locker door — is fading away.

“We found out that in the metro area, only 15 to 20 percent of students use their lockers,” said Dierks.

He said students today leave stuff in their backpacks or in their cars. They have fewer books, because much material is online. Interest is surging, said Dierks, in alternatives. Some high schools want lockers in varying sizes — small, medium or large. Others have lockers for one-day use, similar to the temporary storage lockers in malls and airports.

Wold designs schools with an eye on political support.

Dierks explained that most voters do not have children in schools — so they are less likely to support school levies. “Voters ask, ‘What’s in this for me?’ ” said Dierks.

The company designs spaces that are not only used by students and teachers, but by the public at large. That means more access to gyms and stadiums, and more rooms for public uses, such as community education for adults.

Space is added for other non-education uses. Dierks said certain rooms are built with their own outdoor entrances, so social workers, doctors and dentists can serve students without being seen in hallways.

To see how COVID-19 has changed schools, Dierks said, just look at their parking lots.

Twice a day, they are jammed with parents driving their kids to school, avoiding the risk of getting COVID on school buses. The company tries to streamline the traffic, separating cars from school buses.

The crush of traffic even affects the placement of school entrances. Parents naturally pull up to the front door when dropping off their children, he said, creating a long line before that door. When planning a new school, said Dierks, Wold tries to position front doors farther down the anticipated line of cars.

Dierks said that grass is a casualty of modern school design.

Synthetic fields require less land because they can be continuously used without needing a break for the grass to recover.

Synthetic turf can be environmentally friendly, he said. There’s no fertilizer or pesticides to wash into streams. After rains, they shed water quickly, and the flow can be treated and controlled in retaining ponds.

Dierks said urban schools, without large numbers of fields, are switching to synthetics.

“You can play more sports on synthetics,” he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

