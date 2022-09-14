 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in large sextortion case

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for running an online pornography scheme that victimized more than 1,000 girls across the United States

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to 43 years in prison for running an online pornography scheme that victimized more than 1,000 girls across the United States.

Yue Vang, 31, created fake female profiles online to entice girls to create sexually explicit video images and send them to him, according to prosecutors. Vang knew they were all under 16 because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him.

"Vang is a predator who targeted innocent and impressionable young girls, exploiting their innocence for pictures and videos. He robbed them of their childhood and forever altered their lives and the lives of their families,” said Minneapolis FBI agent Michael Paul.

In one case, authorities said Vang contacted a 15-year-old girl and threatened to distribute sexually explicit pictures of her to her classmates and parents to “ruin her life” unless she complied with demands to send additional nude pictures and videos.

People are also reading…

Authorities said about 1,100 girls have been identified as victims,, although law enforcement is working to confirm the identities of many others, said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, who labeled it a “vicious sextortion scheme.”

Vang pleaded guilty in June to to two counts of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants has rested at the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. They concluded their case Friday after the main defense witness, Kelly co-defendant and his former business manager Derrell McDavid ended his three days of testimony. Kelly and McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly’s 2008 state trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges. A third co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, is accused of receiving child pornography. Closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations are scheduled for next week.

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has asked a judge to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate preliminary injunctions. The ban was set to take effect last month.

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion across the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to step in and appeal his ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Those restrictions included a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

A Minnesota medical examiner has determined that singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, died from inhaling chloroethane and suffocating. The 41-year-old singer and actor was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death was an accident. Investigators said there were no signs of “intent or suspicious circumstances.” Danesh’s family said in a statement that he had taken chloroethane for chronic pain suffered after a 2010 car crash in Spain that left him with a broken neck.

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released. His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted 32-year-old Aaron Broussard of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson told Broussard at sentencing Monday that his “disregard for human life is terrifying." His attorney had sought a 20-year sentence.

Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead

Officials say a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded. Authorities say police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul. Officers on Sunday found 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside. Police said they continue to investigate and can’t yet release further details, including the circumstances of the shootings and whether they are looking for other suspects.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

A prosecutor has described R. Kelly as a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors. Addressing jurors during closing arguments Monday Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing trial, Elizabeth Pozolo says one of his accusers said he took advantage of her youth. She says: "He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.” She says the Kelly and his co-defendants recovered child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted. The prosecutor says they covered up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”

Minnesota nurses' union gives notice of strike plans

Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly. The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

Watch Now: Related Video

King Charles III frustrated over faulty pen at Northern Ireland ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News