AP

St. Paul mayor plans outdoor inauguration events

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is planning a series of outdoor events to celebrate his inauguration as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Carter will ring in his second term with a sledding party on Monday; ice skating on Wednesday; making snow sculptures and a virtual “happy hour” gathering Thursday; and a scavenger hunt at a park beach house and a bike ride on New Year’s Eve.

He’ll take the oath of office at noon on Jan. 3 in a virtual ceremony.

“These unique times demand new approaches to every aspect of city-building, including our traditional inaugural activities,” Carter said in a statement.

