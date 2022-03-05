 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Paul police investigating after body found in backyard

St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead in the backyard of a home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead in the backyard of a home.

Police were called at about 11:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a man lying in the backyard of a residence, according to a news release. He was not breathing or responsive and had a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and cause of death.

No one has been arrested.

The Star Tribune reports it was city’s 10th homicide in 2022.

