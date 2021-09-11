 Skip to main content
St. Paul police investigating East Side homicide
AP

St. Paul police investigating East Side homicide

  Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police say a man has died of an apparent stab wound after he was found on an East Side street.

Police said the Friday incident was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

The Star Tribune reports officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and E. 7th Street at about 9 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim lying in the street.

The man, reported to be in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital where he died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and positively identify the man.

As of Saturday morning, no motive has been determined and no arrests have been made.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

