St. Paul police say 7 people hurt in 3 overnight shootings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people were injured in three separate shootings in St. Paul Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Two men in their mid-20s told investigators that three other men approached them and started shooting. The two men, both of whom had valid gun permits, returned fire. No one was injured, but a bullet hit an elementary school and several vehicles were hit, police said.

Officers responded to a second shooting shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found multiple gunshot victims at a gas station. Two people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and a third person was taken in by a private vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The third shooting happened about 2 a.m. at a house party with about 100 people. Four people with gunshots wounds — a 33-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and another victim — showed up at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests in any of the three shootings, according to police.

