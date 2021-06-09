St. Paul schools end classes days early to avoid heat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school district has ended classes three days early due to excessive heat enveloping the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that classes were scheduled to end Friday but the district decided to wrap up the year on Tuesday, citing extreme heat. Forecasts call for highs in the mid-90s through Friday and two-thirds of the district’s buildings lack air conditioning.

Buildings will remain open the rest of the week and on Monday to allow students to turn in assignments. Athletics and graduation ceremonies will proceed as planned.

Minneapolis schools on Monday announced that students at 15 schools would shift to distance learning Tuesday through Thursday because of the heat and return to school for the last day of the year on Friday.

