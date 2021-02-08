 Skip to main content
St. Paul scrap metal fire creates large plume of smoke
AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a large scrap debris pile Monday at an industrial site in St. Paul sent a towering plume of smoke over the area.

Firefighters responded about 1:30 p.m. to the blaze at a scrap metal processing facility near Pig's Eye Lake. They used a ladder truck and several engines in an effort to control the fire in frigid weather, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

“It will probably be a long process to pull it apart with heavy equipment to make sure the fire is out,” .Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said.

No injuries were reported.

