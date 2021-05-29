St. Paul seeking niche as biotech manufacturing research hub

Friedman said BioMADE will work with companies to determine their priorities and develop product calls, or requests for proposals, where universities can show off how they would fill those needs through their own research. BioMADE comes to the table with funding and the ability to attract more. For major corporate partners, tiered annual membership dues range from $50,000 to $1 million annually, while small labs pay as little as $1,000 and two-year colleges and educational nonprofits pay as little as $100.

“In many ways, BioMADE is the facilitator,” said Friedman during the April 28 launch. “We want companies to be able to access infrastructure when they need it, to be able to put products in and have them fail faster — yes, I said fail faster, because the faster you fail, the sooner you can move on to the next one, (and) the less investment you make.”

About 20 percent of its investments will be focused on “high-risk, high-reward results,” he said.

U of M Vice President for Research Christopher Cramer said, in a written statement, that the U.S. “bio-based economy” is thriving at $1 trillion annually, and some projections have it growing to as much as $4 trillion in worldwide impact annually over the next 10-20 years.

“This institute will ensure that this growing national industry is a key part of our Bold North economy,” Cramer said. “It will accelerate growth of our bio-industrial ecosystem, create jobs for a newly trained workforce, and add to and complement our current industries.”

